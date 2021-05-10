Another one!

DJ Khaled earned his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with Khaled Khaled, Billboard reports. His 12th studio album scored 93,000 equivalent album units, with 76,000 comprised of SEA units, equaling 106.87 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks, and 14,000 in album sales. Even though Khaled Khaled didn’t perform as well as his previous effort, Father of Asahd, which amassed 136,000 units in its first week, it was enough to dethrone last week’s No. 1, A Gangsta’s Pain from Moneybagg Yo.

Khaled has already taken to Instagram to run his victory lap.

Speaking of Moneybagg Yo, his fourth studio album fell just one spot after moving 70,000 units. Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album rounds out the top three. Elsewhere on the charts, Slime Language 2 from Young Thug and YSL slipped from second to fifth following a 34 percent drop in sales from last week.

Khaled Khaled features appearances by Drake, Lil Baby, Jay-Z, Nas, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, and more. While it may seem as though everyone under the sun has worked with Khaled at some point, there is still one artist that he wants to collaborate with. “But I would love to work with André 3000,” he told Lil Baby for XXL. “Maybe you put us on that bitch together,” Lil Baby responded. “Maybe you put us on there together, me and André 3000.”