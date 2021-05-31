It’s time for a rematch. Verzuz co-creators and super producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz just kicked off their second Verzuz duel at 8 p.m. EST on Instagram, and it’s set to be a big one.

After promoting the musical face-off all week on Instagram, with shoutouts from Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott, Timb and Swizz are taking it back to the one that started it all and having a rematch for the ages tonight.

During their last meeting, Timb and Swizz came prepared and went back-to-back for a lengthy five-hour musical duel on March 24, 2020. Their latest battle is in -erson this time, as the two appear on stage in front of an excited crowd. They opened by reflecting on their year of success, and dedicating the show to former Verzuz opponent DMX and Timbaland’s late friend and superstar Aaliyah.

“Y’all should feel great, excited,” Timb said when he came out. “We boutta play a bunch of hits. Matter of fact, too many hits. I can’t even count.”

The two already have new material since their last meeting; most notably, Swizz’s production credits on DMX’s first posthumous album Exodus, which dropped last week and features collabs with Griselda, Jay-Z and Nas.

Both already came out strong tonight—Timb with some Missy and Hov, and Swizz with some throwback Angie Stone and X. Check it out on the Verzuz Instagram. or below.