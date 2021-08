DaBaby’s career is continuing to be impacted by his recent words.

The rapper has been dropped by three more festivals, Austin City Limits, iHeartRadio and Midtown Music, following homophobic remarks he made at Rolling Loud Miami.

iHeartradio also issued a statement to Rolling Stone, saying, “DaBaby will no longer be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage.” None of the festivals expressly stated that his comments are the reason behind his removal.