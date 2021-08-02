DaBaby has shared a new statement amid the continued fallout over his homophobic comments.

In a statement shared to his social media channels on Monday, as seen in full below, DaBaby said he wanted to “apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made.” However, an entire preceding paragraph of the apology statement is spent talking about “people I know publicly working against me,” among other things.

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes,” the Blame It On Baby artist said. “As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I now publicly working against me—knowing that what I needed education on these topics and guidance—has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”