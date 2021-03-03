CyHi was a pillar for Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music collective. But now, the talented rapper and songwriter is no longer contractually tied to the Def Jam imprint and the free agent claims to have crafted one of the greatest albums of all time.

On Tuesday, CyHi took to Instagram where he boasted about having “one of the greatest albums ever recorded in rap/music history” in his stash. But instead of dropping this work of art as an independent project, the Atlanta native is looking for a label partnership to back his creation.

“I’m looking for a label to partner with to help me put it out the proper way!!!” CyHi wrote in the post. “Let me know if you’re interested.”

In the post’s caption, the rapper explains his label issues and how it almost led him to retire from music.

“I have always been considered one of the best rappers in the world but a lot of times where I’m from (Atlanta, GA) or who I have been signed to in the past hinders me from getting the opportunity I deserve,” he wrote. “I contemplated retiring from rap and just being a songwriter, but the overwhelming support from the fans makes me feel that people still would like to hear my music.”

He then revealed that this iconic body of work is paired with several other albums with a star-studded line-up of featured artists.

“FYI: I have 3 albums ready to go with features from Travis Scott, Kanye West, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Lizzo, Pink Sweats, Mozzy, Jack Harlow, Ty Dolla, Cordae and more,” CyHi said.