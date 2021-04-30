Just a month after dropping their highly anticipated new single “Big Purr (Prrdd),” Coi Leray and Pooh Shiesty have returned with the music video for their hit collaboration.

The visual arrives just hours after Leray made her TV debut on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a lively rendition of her hit single “No More Parties.” Earlier this month, Shiesty also made his first appearance on Fallon, performing his revenge anthem “Back in Blood” alongside Lil Durk.

Since its release on March 26, “Big Purr (Prrdd)” has peaked at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 48 on Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs. It has spawned more than 660,000 videos on TikTok, with over 49 million views.

Last month, Leray picked up her first gold plaque from the RIAA with “No More Parties,” which reached No. 34 on the Hot 100. Meanwhile, Shiesty earned his first platinum-certified single with “Back in Blood,” as the song peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Rap Streaming Songs chart.

Check out the music video for “Big Purr (Prrdd)” up top.