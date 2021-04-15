Pooh Shiesty made his live television debut by bringing his ultimate revenge anthem, “Back in Blood,” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Shiesty put together a performance that matches the song’s ominous theme. He begab by creeping out of the shadows to stand in the middle of two cars. The old school Buicks then serve as Shietsy’s lighting and stage production as he delivers his hit single. Of course, the performance wouldn’t be complete without Lil Durk’s standout verse. Like Shiesty, Durk appears out of the smoke to round out the song.

“Back in Blood” is featured on Pooh Shiesty’s debut mixtape, Shiesty Season. The song has been burning through social media with Durk’s line: “Pooh Shiesty you my dog, but Pooh you know I’m really Shiesty” taking on a life of its own.

The viral nature of “Back in Blood” has even turned Pooh Shiesty into a platinum-selling artist.

Watch Pooh Shiesty’s performance of “Back in Blood” featuring Lil Durk above.