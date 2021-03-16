After Drake made chart history by having three songs debut in the top 3 of the Billboard Hot 100, Charlamagne Tha God is convinced that Drizzy is a cheater.

“He cheated!,” Charlamagne said during Tuesday’s edition of the Breakfast Club’s “Rumor Report.” “Don’t let the heart cut in the head fool you. Aubrey Graham is a demon who doesn’t play fair. He cheated. I can’t prove it. This might be pure hate. … I’m not standing on nothing with this. I just think he cheated.”

Though he host was joking about Drake accomplishing another incredible feat, Charlamagne did give Drake the praise he deserved.

“I asked a question a few months ago and the question was simply, ‘Are we still in a Drake era?’” Charlamagne said. “When you’re No. one, two, and three on the charts I think that answers your question. When it comes to streaming, when it comes to radio, he’s still the guy.”

Of course, a Charlamagne compliment has to be paired with a critique. So, he told his co-hosts that he’s expecting an undeniable classic from Drake after putting together a history-making run leading up to the Certified Lover Boy. Drake seems to be confident in the work he’s sitting on. Not only did he give fans a leaked song, “What’s Next,” as part of the Scary Hours 2 three-pack that topped the charts, but he’s also basking in the project’s success by thanking Bow Wow and celebrating with friends.

OVO’s Baka tagged Charlamagne in the Instagram post of Drake celebrating his achievement. Watch Charlamagne’s full comments on Drake’s Scary Hours 2 above.