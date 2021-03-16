Drake just earned a historic Billboard Hot 100 debut with three songs topping the chart, and he’s used the occasion to thank one of his inspirations.

After the entire Scary Hours 2 EP featuring Lil Baby and Rick Ross swiped the top three spots, Drizzy decided to throw a “1-2-3” themed party. The celebrations included cake featuring the top 10 from the chart on it, and a number of notable guests. Among them was Bow Wow, who appeared in a series of videos alongside Drake via his Instagram Stories.

In a clip Drake shared, he said, “I wanna thank you, man.” Bow Wow interjected, offering his congratulations.

After the celebrations had subsided, Champagne Papi posted more videos on his Stories, one detailing what his friendship with the rapper and Tokyo Drift star meant to him.

"I had to link with Wizzle. Everybody wants to have drinks and everybody wants to celebrate and turn up and, you know, I just had to see Wizzle. I had to see Wizzle in person," he said of Bow Wow. "If it wasn’t for you, there wouldn’t be no me. That’s why—you know the rest, that’s why I’mma rock with y’all forever more.”

Drake is set to release his highly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy this year, and judging from the success of Scary Hours 2 it’s going to make a big splash when it finally arrives. It’s currently unclear if “What’s Next” or any of the other Scary Hours 2 songs will show up on the album, but Drizzy did share the Lil Durk-featuring single “Laugh Now Cry Later” from the album last year.