The “Bodak Yellow” music video has now reached 1 billion views on YouTube, and Cardi B has every reason to celebrate.

The video, which Cardi revealed only cost her about $15,000 to make, is her third clip to hit the milestone—following Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” and “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. As Billboard shares, all three tracks had already reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart around their respective releases.

Reacting to the news of her 2017 music video reaching the billion club, Cardi wrote on Twitter that the milestone is “super dope” and she’s focused on getting “back to the lab.”

“Fifteen thousand dollars, A billion views later !!!!! Wow that’s crazy ! Super dope,” Cardi shared on Monday. “Thank you all for all the support through out the years….. Back to the lab. Love & appreciate y’all.”

“Bodak Yellow,” which dropped on YouTube in June of 2017, earned Cardi an RIAA diamond plaque back in March of this year. The accomplishment made the MC the first woman rapper to score the feat, one of her most historic milestones to date.

“I just wanna say thank you guys so much because without you guys, this wouldn’t have happened,” Cardi said of the accomplishment back in March right before her Grammy performance. “This really made my day and really uplifted me for this crazy performance. I know you guys are gonna be really happy.”