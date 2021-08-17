Britney Spears has opened up about her decision to post topless photos on Instagram over the last few weeks.

In a new image she posted to her feed on Tuesday, Spears explained that she “didn’t get a boob job in just a week” and she isn’t pregnant, but she still wants fans to know her thoughts on exposing her skin.

“The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better,” Britney wrote. “I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh well … sometimes I didn’t look so great … TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as fuck but in my imagination it felt great.”

Spears added that she’s posing topless because she was “born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way.”

“I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked,” she explained. “Like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am.”

The singer then admitted that too many topless images would get “boring,” but that they come in handy when she wants to feel enlightened. She also shouted out the Free Britney movement, just days after her father Jamie agreed to step down as conservator of her estate, following his 13 years in the position.

“And I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really fucking funny,” Spears wrote. “The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 👚 3 years ago !!! There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all 🌹🌹🌹 !!!! Psss this was shot on holy Sunday yesterday ✨ !!!!”