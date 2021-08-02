After DaBaby issued a statement Monday apologizing for his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami last week, Boosie Badazz went on another homophobic rant on Instagram, sharing that he thinks that “in 10 years it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight.”

Boosie shared the clip to his page shortly after DaBaby released his apology, and as DaBaby continued to be dropped from festival lineups over the last few days, including Governors Ball and Day N Vegas.

“It’s sad how y’all tryna force this gay stuff on the world,” Boosie says. “It’s sad how y’all tryna ban artists. Y’all sad, bro, it’s sad, bro. In 10 years, it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight. It’s sad, bro. Y’all tryna force it on these kids, bro. Pushing it on the artists, pushing it on all the biggest artists. You know why? Cause’ the kids love those artists. You attacking these kids.”

He continued spewing hate in the minute-long clip, adding that people are making “all of them promote this shit,” and that “the kids” are going to “follow.”

“It’s sad. God doing backflips right now,” said the rapper, who added in his alarmist caption that “the world is after your kids sexuality.”