In a post on his Instagram Story, Baton Rogue rapper Boosie Badazz has said that he’s officially an ordained minister and is willing to offer his services.

“If you want Boosie to marry you, let me know,” he said while showcasing his credentials of ministry. “If you want Boosie to marry you, I got my motherfuckin’ license. … Y’all holla at me.” He added that he won’t officiate weddings for cheap, however, and will charge between $75,000 to $100,000 for his services.

It is unclear if Boosie, who has received a lot of criticism for homophobic comments he’s made in the past, is willing to officiate same-sex marriages. Judging from his past remarks, especially concerning openly gay rapper Lil Nas X, hopefully we won’t have to hear what he has to say on the topic anytime soon.

Boosie isn’t the only rapper that’s able to officiate weddings. Just last month, Cardi B offered to officiate Kal Penn’s wedding.

In a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Boosie also gave his thoughts on Fat Joe’s recent comparison of DaBaby to 2Pac. Asked whether 50 Cent, DaBaby, or YoungBoy Never Broke Again is today’s version of the legendary rapper, Boosie said he wouldn’t pick any of them.

“I don’t like comparing people to 2Pac as a 2Pac fan,” he said. “That’s where the question gonna lose me at. … Because I put 2Pac on a certain level. All of them greatness but I ain’t comparing nobody to Pac.”