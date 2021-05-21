Bobby Sessions has connected with Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs for the new song “Gold Rolex.”

Set to appear on Sessions’ forthcoming debut album Manifest, the collaboration sees the rappers reminiscing on their come-ups and achieving material wealth. Manifest, which was created over the course of 10 days, is set to release on June 11.

While it will be Sessions’ first official studio album, the Dallas, Texas rapper has a slew of projects under his belt, including the RVLTN trilogy, which he released from 2018 to 2020 via High Standardz and Def Jam. He has also won a Grammy for his writing credits on Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “Savage,” specifically for the Beyoncé remix that the original track spawned.

Stream “Gold Rolex” below via Spotify.