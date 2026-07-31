Latest Stories
Stream Bobby Sessions’ New Album 'Manifest' f/ Rick Ross, Benny the Butcher, and More
Bobby Sessions also paired the album’s release with the drop of "Penthouse Prayers" featuring Rick Ross. The album also features Benny the Butcher and more.
Bobby Sessions Taps Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs for "Gold Rolex"
Bobby Sessions, Benny the Butcher, and Freddie Gibbs have linked up for "Gold Rolex," that will appear on Sessions' upcoming debut album 'Manifest.'
Megan Thee Stallion Joins Bobby Sessions on "I'm a King" Off 'Coming 2 America' Soundtrack
The 'Coming 2 America' soundtrack will be available on March 5—the same day the much-anticipated sequel will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Dallas Rapper Bobby Sessions Drops New Project 'RVLTN (Chapter 3): The Price of Freedom'
Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions has dropped the latest installment in his politically charged series of releases, 'RVLTN.'
Premiere: Bobby Sessions Tells "Material Lies" in New Video
"Material Lies" is off Bobby Sessions' new EP 'RVLTN - Chapter 2: The Art of Resistance.'
Bobby Sessions and Arlissa on the Importance of 'The Hate U Give' and Contributing to the Soundtrack
'The Hate U Give' starring Amandla Stenberg hits theaters Oct. 19.
Premiere: Bobby Sessions Confronts Racial Injustices in Powerful "Like Me" Video
The Def Jam artist shares a striking, politically-charged video for his new single.