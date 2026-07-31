Bobby Sessions

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Bobby Sessions — 'MANIFEST'
Music

Stream Bobby Sessions’ New Album 'Manifest' f/ Rick Ross, Benny the Butcher, and More

Bobby Sessions also paired the album’s release with the drop of "Penthouse Prayers" featuring Rick Ross. The album also features Benny the Butcher and more.

Xavier Hamilton1878 days ago
bobby-sessions
Music

Bobby Sessions Taps Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs for "Gold Rolex"

Bobby Sessions, Benny the Butcher, and Freddie Gibbs have linked up for "Gold Rolex," that will appear on Sessions' upcoming debut album 'Manifest.'

tara mahadevan1899 days ago
Coming 2 America soundtrack
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Joins Bobby Sessions on "I'm a King" Off 'Coming 2 America' Soundtrack

The 'Coming 2 America' soundtrack will be available on March 5—the same day the much-anticipated sequel will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Joshua Espinoza2005 days ago
Bobby Sessions
Music

Dallas Rapper Bobby Sessions Drops New Project 'RVLTN (Chapter 3): The Price of Freedom'

Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions has dropped the latest installment in his politically charged series of releases, 'RVLTN.'

Joe Price2151 days ago
Bobby Sessions
Music

Premiere: Bobby Sessions Tells "Material Lies" in New Video

"Material Lies" is off Bobby Sessions' new EP 'RVLTN - Chapter 2: The Art of Resistance.'

Shawn Setaro2816 days ago
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'The Hate U Give' Soundtrack
Music

Bobby Sessions and Arlissa on the Importance of 'The Hate U Give' and Contributing to the Soundtrack

'The Hate U Give' starring Amandla Stenberg hits theaters Oct. 19.

Kyle Shokeye2851 days ago
bobby sessions like me video
Music

Premiere: Bobby Sessions Confronts Racial Injustices in Powerful "Like Me" Video

The Def Jam artist shares a striking, politically-charged video for his new single.

Eric Skelton3033 days ago

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