BIG30 has just arrived with his debut project King of Killbranch with a star-studded lineup of features from Future, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

The rising Memphis rapper flexes his lyrical ability on King of Killbranch, demonstrating how well he can navigate a song with other rap heavyweights. He has Pooh Shiesty lace both “Free Shiest Life” and “Allegations,” showing how their chemistry has evolved since they joined forces on Shiesty’s track “Neighbors.” Yo Gotti also appears on the single “Too Official,” a song that got an energized music video. BIG30 also proves that he can rap with the best of them when he enlists the talents of Future to assist him on “Whatever Come Wit It,” and holds it down solo on several tracks including “King of My Projects,” a project standout.

King of Killbranch arrives after BIG30 has had a busy 2021, working with artists like Lil Durk on “Took Down,” Moneybagg Yo on his album’s song “Go!,” and Gucci Mane on “Sh*t Crazy.” Both Moneybagg and Durk appear on 30’s project as well, showing how the love is reciprocated between the artists. 30 looks to continue his rise of the hip-hop ranks with this project, sending a message with King of Killbranch the proves he can be both a hit-maker and deliver serious bars.

Listen to BIG30’s debut project King of Killbranch with features from Future, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, Moneybagg Yo, and more down below.