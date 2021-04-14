Just two weeks after linking up with Future for “Hard For The Next,” Moneybagg Yo returned Wednesday with his latest single “Go!” featuring Big 30, a buzzing Memphis rapper signed to N Less Entertainment in a partnership with Moneybagg’s own Bread Gang Entertainment.

Alongside the track, Moneybagg announced the release of his upcoming fourth studio album, A Gangsta’s Pain, which is scheduled to drop April 23. The album will include “Go!,” last month’s “Hard For The Next,” and February’s “Time Today,” which was recently certified Gold by the RIAA.

The forthcoming project is Moneybagg’s first full-length offering since last October’s Blac Youngsta collaborative effort, Code Red, and the official follow-up to his third studio album, 2020’s Time Served.

Discussing the album with HotNewHipHop last month, Moneybagg said that he has a track with Polo G and Lil Durk. “Me, Polo G and Durk. It’s a song called ‘Free Promo’ on my album,” he explained. “It’s crazy, I tapped into the melody side on that one too. So that’s the pain side.”

Moneybagg added that he has some collaboration efforts with another Lil Baby. “I feel that the fans should be a little more patient, maybe it’ll happen, maybe it won’t, like you said, we got a great track record of songs together so if I feel like we continue to do that— We’ll just keep putting out good songs together,” he said.

You can stream Moneybagg’s new single now on all major platforms, and stay tuned for his forthcoming album, A Gangsta’s Pain.