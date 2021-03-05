OTF season has finally commenced.

About a month after releasing The Voice deluxe version, Lil Durk has gifted fans with Loyal Bros—the fourth compilation mixtape from his Only the Family label. The project spans 23 tracks, including the recently released “Jump,” featuring verses by Durk, Booka600, Memo600, and the late King Von, who was fatally shot in November.

Other OTF members who appear on the tape include Slimelife Shawty, Lil Mexico, Chief Wuk, and Doodie Lo. The project also features special appearances by Lil Uzi Vert, Tee Grizzley, as well as the New 1017’s Foogiano and Big30.

The Loyal Bros cover art pays homage to Von as well as OTF Nunu, aka Nuski, who died in 2014. Shortly before the tape’s release, Durk copped a set of Von memory tags designed by New York-based jeweler Izzy of NYC Luxury Co. The rapper took to Instagram to show off the head-turning designs, which Izzy described as a “30 pointer tennis chain” with “all VVS E color stones.”

In addition to “Jump,” Von also appears on the tape’s “Me and Doodie Lo” and “Out the Roof” tracks. You can stream Loyal Bros now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and via Spotify below.