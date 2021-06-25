To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Big Sean’s seminal debut album Finally Famous, the Detroit artist re-released the record with a new song titled “Freshman 10 (Freestyle).”

The new track and coinciding music video are a shout-out to Big Sean making the XXL Freshman Class of 2010. Finally Famous was a critical darling upon its release and spawned multi-platinum hits “Dance (A$$) Remix” featuring Nicki Minaj, “My Last” with Chris Brown, and “Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay” which featured Kanye West and Roscoe Dash. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Rap chart and hit No. 3 on the 200 Albums pop chart. Since then, Sean has gone on to be one of the most successful XXL freshmen of all time.

The Finally Famous rapper recently stopped by Ebro Darden’s show to talk about the importance surrounding mental health education for children. “It really needs to be just like how they teach us about STDs and sex in health class,” Sean Don said. “They need to make sure they teach us about how to deal with anxiety or how to breathe properly and all of that. It all should be together because it’s all connected. It’s not like the head is separate from anything, it’s all together.”

After Sean’s own struggles with mental health, he recalled that his mother pushed him to use his platform for more than just music. “She sees the stuff that I have applied to my everyday life that helps me get through and helps me stay productive, stay inspired, stay active,” he said to Darden. “Some of the stuff she’s taught me, some of the stuff I’ve learned on my own. But she was just like, ‘Yo, you gotta put people onto this, you gotta use your platform for not just music and all of that.’ She kept bugging me about it, it just made me be like, ‘Let’s just do it. Might as well just put the information out there for the people that can use it.’”