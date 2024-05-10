Watch Eli and Bobby Shmurda's Video for New Track "On Something"

Bobby Shmurda is on his Succession flow.
On Friday, May 10, the Brooklyn-raised rapper came through with the official video for “On Something,” a newly released collaborative track with American entrepreneur Eli Taylor-Lemire. The song, which was produced and co-written by Eli, finds Bobby reflecting on his venture capitalist experience and all the perks that came with it.
“All these rappers still out there rapping about street life, I’m not about that anymore,” Bobby said about the track. “They’re just injecting trash into kids’ heads. Rap should be about growing oneself, living a better life, going from negative to positive, coming from nothing and building a life for yourself. That’s the kinda music I want to make.”
According to a press release, “On Something” serves as the introduction to “venture rap,” a new genre that champions self-improvement and entrepreneurship.
“I met Bobby through a friend in New York and we had dinner along with our lead investor,” said Eli, the co-founder of the live event-planning platform POSH. “You have this guy who hangs out with Fortune 500 CEOs who view him as someone with a ton of social capital… and at the same time he’s getting into venture investing. We ended up recording this track at Bobby’s studio a few weeks later… For the music video, we channeled the vibes of a VC, turning Bobby from a traditional hip-hop artist to a Succession-esque venture capital businessman. We were the first-ever music video to be filmed in a suite like that at Barclays.”
You can watch the “On Something” video, directed by Dakota Ticheli and Isaiah Valencia, above and stream the track by heading here.