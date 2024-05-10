Watch Eli and Bobby Shmurda's Video for New Track "On Something"

According to a press release, “On Something” serves as the introduction to “venture rap,” a new genre that champions self-improvement and entrepreneurship.

“I met Bobby through a friend in New York and we had dinner along with our lead investor,” said Eli, the co-founder of the live event-planning platform POSH. “You have this guy who hangs out with Fortune 500 CEOs who view him as someone with a ton of social capital… and at the same time he’s getting into venture investing. We ended up recording this track at Bobby’s studio a few weeks later… For the music video, we channeled the vibes of a VC, turning Bobby from a traditional hip-hop artist to a Succession-esque venture capital businessman. We were the first-ever music video to be filmed in a suite like that at Barclays.”

You can watch the “On Something” video, directed by Dakota Ticheli and Isaiah Valencia, above and stream the track by heading here.