It’s not shocking that a lot of recent releases sound like they’re steeped in nostalgia. Even pre-pandemic, the Internet hadn’t let go of 2016’s “Controlla” summer, so it only makes sense that after a year of non-stop change, we’re chasing our pre-quar glory by conjuring the serene summer abandon that last year lacked.

From Olivia Rodrigo’s early aughts pop-punk vibe to Saweetie’s samples, these nods to the past bring us back to how things used to be (for 3 minutes at a time). But this summer will be all about setting our sights on what’s to come and settling into a new normal. It’s unclear what that will look like, but this month Canadian acts have given us a hint at how it’ll sound. From Charlotte Day Wilson’s soulful new single to Bambii’s futuristic dancehall track with Beam, these are the tracks setting the tone for the summer of the vax.