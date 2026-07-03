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allie nighsthade debut album
Music

a l l i e's Debut Album "Nightshade" Is out Now

The Toronto future R&B/soul singer has released her debut project.

jayemkayem3283 days ago
northern touch august
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Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of August

Listen to our favourite Canadian songs of August.

Aidan D'Aoust3609 days ago
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Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of May

Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.

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The Best Canadian EPs Of 2015

Less is more

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Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of November

Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.

Aaron Zorgel3882 days ago
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Music

Track-By-Track: a l l i e Breaks Down Her ‘Moonlust’ EP

The Toronto singer unveils four therapeutic songs chronicling intimacy, love lost, and finding yourself.

Aaron Zorgel3887 days ago
Music

The 10 Best Things We Saw At NXNE

It's time to reflect.

Aaron Zorgel4041 days ago
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Interview: Toronto Dreamweaver a l l i e Keeps It Moving

Catch her opening for Tink at NXNE on Wednesday, June 17th.

Aaron Zorgel4050 days ago
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Toronto's Next: Future R&B Artists You Should Know

The Weeknd might be dominating the charts, but there are more Toronto R&B artists that you can check out right now.

Aidan D'Aoust4081 days ago
Music

2nd Son And Allie Team Up On Woozy Single “All For You”

2nd Son And Allie Team Up On Woozy Single “All For You”

Aaron Zorgel4183 days ago
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