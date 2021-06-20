Montreal rapper and producer Backxwash has released her much-anticipated new album I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses.

The follow-up to her Polaris Music Prize-winning God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out Of It, which Complex named one of the Best Canadian Albums of 2020, the new LP features Devi McCallion, Sad13, and Lauren Bousfield, with production by clipping. and Nowhere2Run (a.k.a. Code Orange members Eric “Shade” Balderose and Jami Morgan). A self-described “empress of chaos on a path of self-destruction,” Backxwash has been starving to serve us more of her metal-infused hip-hop with a side of harrowing flows over industrial horrorcore beats. Last month, the rapper dropped the title track from the album, a deranged, devastating number that sets the vibe for what is to come.

I Lie Here Buried With My Rings And My Dresses is dark, unsettling, and will drag you by the ears to a white room and put you in a state of trance. Stream it below.

The album is the second part of a trilogy that began with God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out Of It, described by Backxwash as a study in mercy. Now, the rapper confesses to having found solace in being consumed by her malevolent behaviours.

Backxwash will be performing at the live-streamed Suoni Per Il Popolo festival on June 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET.