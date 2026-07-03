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Deftones x Nike? Korn x Adidas? Grateful Dead x Nike SB? Here are our picks for the best rock and metal sneakers.Zac Dubasik
From idol group origins to global metal stardom, discover the band that created kawaii metal and revolutionized heavy music with their unique fusion of J-pop and crushing riffs.Brendan Frederick
Ageism made a brief appearance during MGK's Riot Fest set in Chicago over the weekend. At the time of this writing, Corey Taylor and company hadn't responded.Trace William Cowen
Ahead of her sold-out show at POP Montreal, the Polaris-shortlisted trans rapper speaks about how the metal community has embraced her but Quebec won't.Erik Leijon