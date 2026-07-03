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(L-R) CeeLo Green and Layke.
Music

CeeLo Green Praises Metal Artist Son Layke's Music: 'This Sh*t Banging'

The Goodie Mob legend introduced his son to the world at this year's Grammys, where the pair wore matching outfits.

tara mahadevan121 days ago
Two images side by side: Left shows Corey Taylor in a red outfit with dreadlocks, holding a microphone. Right shows Kendrick Lamar in glasses and a dark jacket.
Music

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Covers Kendrick Lamar's "TV Off" Intro: 'Dope F*cking Track'

Let's get Kendrick and Slipknot in stadiums together ASAP.

Trace William Cowen451 days ago
Two individuals in dark clothing and jewelry, one wearing sunglasses. The setting is dimly lit.
Style

Alex Moss on How Ken Carson's 'Generational' New Album Inspired Latest Custom Piece for Opium Artist

The custom buckle features a Isaac Garza-designed logo for Carson's new album, out next month.

Trace William Cowen477 days ago
Two people in gothic attire sit in a desert landscape. One faces away with a star design on their shirt, the other with dark makeup.
Style

Pleasures Teams Up With Slipknot for New Collection That Honor the Band's Legacy

The collection, which is available on Complex Shop, pays homage to the band's 30-year legacy.

Complex Staff491 days ago
A dynamic stage performance with a singer crouching and holding a microphone, surrounded by musicians and a guitarist. Smoke fills the stage.
Music

Playboi Carti Declares 'I AM MUSIC' With Long-Awaited New Album

The 'WLR' follow-up is undoubtedly the most-anticipated album in recent memory.

Trace William Cowen491 days ago
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Ozzy Osbourne and Britney Spears. Ozzy wears a black shirt and round glasses. Britney wears a light, embellished dress
Music

Ozzy Osbourne Apologizes to Britney Spears for Slamming 'Very Sad' Posts, Requests She Stop Doing 'Same F*cking Dance Every Day'

Another criticism about Britney's dance-focused clips? Oops! Ozzy did it again.

Jose Martinez718 days ago
Music

Black Metal Band Apologizes After Video Shows Pig’s Head Being Tossed Around at Concert

The group, Martyrdom, specifically apologized to "any vegans, Muslims, or other minority groups" they might have offended.

tara mahadevan905 days ago
Music

T-Pain Reacts to Ozzy Osbourne Saying His Cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” Is the GOAT

On his latest album 'On Top of the Covers,' the hitmaker covers every genre from rock and pop to metal and country.

Jose Martinez919 days ago
doja cat on red carpet
Music

Doja Cat Reveals New ‘Scarlet’ Cover After Original Strongly Resembled Metal Band’s Design From Same Artist

It's not entirely clear how the two covers originally came to so closely resemble each other. Doja, however, has sense revealed a new cover for her upcoming album.

Trace William Cowen1052 days ago
A model is seen wearing Carti designs
Style

Playboi Carti Launches New Narcissist Collection, Says This Is Start of ‘World Takeover’

Playboi Carti has big plans for the Narcissist name, a new collection from which was released through his Opium record label site this month.

Trace William Cowen1363 days ago
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Eminem is seen at a microphone
Music

Rock Hall President Says Eminem’s Music is as ‘Hard-Hitting and Straight Ahead as Any Metal Song’

Greg Harris, CEO and president of the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, recently opened up about this year's class of inductees, including Eminem.

Trace William Cowen1532 days ago
Hundreds of truck drivers and their supporters block the streets of downtown Ottawa as part of a convoy of protesters
Life

A Pro-LGBTQ+ Cowboy Metal Song Is Messing With the Trucker Convoy

“Ram Ranch,” a track by Toronto-based recording artist Grant MacDonald, is being used by counter-protesters to disrupt communications by the Freedom Convoy.

Coleman Molnar1618 days ago
backxwash
Music

Backxwash Details New Album 'BLACK SAILOR MOON 2'

After releasing her album 'I Lie Here Buried with My Rings and My Dresses' last year, Backxwash says her new album will be out later this year.

Sydney Brasil1622 days ago
Corey Taylor and Machine Gun Kelly are pictured
Music

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Continues Feud With Machine Gun Kelly: ‘How About You Suck Every Inch of My D*ck?’

The Slipknot and Stone Sour singer once again went in on the 'Tickets to My Downfall' artist, this time during a Q&amp;A session with fans on a rock cruise.

Trace William Cowen1629 days ago
Janick Gers, foreground, with bassist Steve Harris of Iron Maiden perform during the Legacy of the Beast tour at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
Life

Parents Petition to Remove Ontario Principal for Being an Iron Maiden Fan

A Change.org petition has racked up over 500 signatures calling for a St. Catharines principal to step down due to her love of the metal band Iron Maiden.

Natalie Harmsen1740 days ago
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