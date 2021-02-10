Audiomack streams are now factored into the Billboard chart calculations.

The youth-driven streaming platform announced the change Tuesday, confirming its US data will be incorporated into Billboard U.S. and global charts take streaming data into account. These will include the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200, Artist 100, and Billboard Global 200 charts.

“Audiomack serves a unique listener base that is distinct from the audiences found on competing platforms,” Vanessa Wilkins, Audiomack’s Director of Music & Data Partnerships, said in a statement. “In contributing to the most iconic music charts, Audiomack will now certify the achievements of countless artists whose previous success has never been represented fairly and accurately.”

Audiomack streams began informing the charts during the Jan. 22-28 sales tracking week. The data will be based on streams from Audiomack’s subscription tier and ad-supported tier, and will contribute toward the RIAA’s Gold, Platinum, and Diamond certifications. The news comes more than two months after Rolling Stone announced it would include Audiomack streams in its chart tallies.

“The true impact of young artists who make music appealing to a young audience or a lower-income demographic has never before been fully realized on the charts,” Brian Zisook, Audiomack co-founder and its VP of Content Operations & Artist Services, said. “With 92 percent of our audience under 34 in the US, excitedly, that is now going to change.”

Audiomack also announced Tuesday it had inked licensing agreements with Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. According to Variety, the platform has more than 17 million monthly active users and reportedly reached 1.5 billion plays per month at the end of 2020.

In addition to exclusive music releases, the platform has offered users original video content, as the Trap Symphony, Fine Tuned and Bless the Booth series. Billboard reports Audiomack also plans to expand its editorial arm.