Over the past year, ASAP Rocky has been approaching every aspect of his life with an eye toward life-changing experimentation. And in a new interview, out Wednesday, the Testing artist goes deep on how that approach has resulted in a relationship with Rihanna.

“The love of my life,” Rocky said of Rihanna in a new GQ cover feature by Samuel Hine. “My lady.” Rocky said being in a relationship, particularly this relationship, is “so much better” than the alternative.

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. … I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” he said.

Image via Inez and Vinoodh/GQ

In the summer of 2020, with the world largely on pause due to the pandemic, Rocky and Rihanna took off on a road trip in a tour bus. Rocky said he “met myself” on this peaceful trip, during which he dropped acid and designed clothes, as well as worked on new music away from the usual studio set-up. The new album All Smiles, which was described as being around 90 percent done at the time of the GQ interview, was “absolutely” influenced by Rihanna. Per Rocky, she’s been offering her thoughts throughout the recording process.

Rocky has also been working remotely with Morrissey, the iconic former singer of The Smiths whose recent headlines have centered on his continued descent into far right alignment. The 61-year-old I Am Not a Dog on a Chain artist has written, produced, and sang on Rocky’s new album.

Also discussed in Hine’s interview is Rocky’s stint in a Swedish jail in 2019. At the time, Rocky was being held in pre-trial detention in connection with a fight in Stockholm involving several men who had been harassing the artist and his team. According to Rocky, he was kept in a single-person cell for more than 23 hours a day for a month straight. Rocky also said that any interpretation positing that Trump directly helped him get out is a “misperception,” though he did express gratitude to the then-POTUS for taking “time out of his day” to speak out about the incident.

“He didn’t help—he made efforts and he rooted for me to come home, but he didn’t free me,” Rocky said.

Image via Inez and Vinoodh/GQ

Peep the full GQ interview, featuring photography by Inez and Vinoodh, here.

Rocky, with the long-awaited All Smiles seemingly on the horizon, is set to make a number of festival appearances this summer. Among them are the 2021 editions of Governors Ball, Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash, Rolling Loud, and Life Is Beautiful.

Back in February, Rocky released the new track “G-Unit Rice.” With any luck, perhaps we’ll be getting both All Smiles and R9 in 2021.