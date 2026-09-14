Sony Agrees to $7.85 Million PlayStation Settlement — And You May Not Have to File a Claim

The antitrust case alleges Sony raised prices by blocking third-party digital-game vouchers, though Sony denies wrongdoing and individual payout amounts remain unclear after fees and expenses.

Players qualify if they bought at least one eligible digital game through the PlayStation Store between April 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2023; active PSN users need not file a claim, while former users can document purchases for a cash payment.

Sony PlayStation customers could soon find some unexpected credit sitting in their accounts—and eligible players won't even have to file a traditional claim to get it. According to CNET, a proposed $7.85 million settlement involving Sony Interactive Entertainment is heading toward a final approval hearing on Oct. 15, with compensation expected to be deposited directly into eligible users' PlayStation Network wallets once the settlement becomes final. The settlement covers certain U.S. customers who purchased qualifying digital games through the PlayStation Store between April 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2023.

Eligibility depends on what players bought and when. Customers must live in the United States and have purchased at least one title included on the settlement's list of eligible digital games during the specified period. Those who qualify are already considered members of the settlement class, meaning active PSN users don't need to submit a claim form. If the settlement receives final approval, credits will automatically be distributed through their PlayStation accounts. One exception applied to players who deactivated their PSN accounts. Those customers had until Aug. 27 to submit information documenting an eligible purchase and a current address to the settlement administrator to request a cash payment. Qualifying users without active accounts who submitted timely requests will receive cash instead of PlayStation Store credit. Exactly how much each user will receive has not been finalized. Up to 25 percent of the settlement fund may go toward attorneys’ fees, while other court-approved expenses and administrative costs will also be deducted. The remaining amount will be distributed on a pro rata basis according to each class member’s number of qualifying purchases. The payout stems from Caccuri v. Sony Interactive Entertainment, an antitrust case challenging the way Sony sold digital PlayStation games after it stopped allowing third-party retailers to sell game-specific download vouchers.