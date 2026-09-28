Music

Oasis 2027 Tour Sells Out, Liam Gallagher Tells Fans Without Tickets to 'Sneak in'

"That’s all folks! We have officially sold out. No more tickets left," Liam told fans after tickets for the second leg of the band's reunion tour got snapped up in just three days.

Oasis (L-R: Liam and Noel Gallagher)
Press/Joshua Halling

Key Takeaways

  • Oasis sold out all 42 dates of their 2027 reunion tour after distributing tickets through nine randomized onsale windows for pre-registered fans.
  • Liam Gallagher celebrated the sellout on X and told fans who missed out to "sneak in — fuck it, YOLO."
  • The tour runs from May through September across the UK, Europe, Ireland, and the US, including stadium dates in Manchester, Munich, Boston, Las Vegas, and Knebworth.

Oasis are heading back to America next year for six shows on the second leg of their reunion tour — and tickets have already sold out.

The band — led by Liam and Noel Gallagher — will play 42 shows in 2027 across the US, England, Scotland, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, France, Italy, and Ireland. Pre-registered fans were randomly selected to purchase tickets in one of nine onsale windows running from September 25 to 27. No general of pre-sale tickets were made available.

According to a press release, the structure was created to reduce waiting times, and ensure the purchase process was as fair and smooth as possible for fans in anticipation of the extreme demand experienced.

On Sunday (September 27), after news of the tickets selling out hit the internet, Liam Gallagher took to X to let fans know — and to offer an alternative to those who might have missed out.

"That’s all folks we have officially sold out no more tickets left congratulations to everyone who got a ticket and to the people who didn’t sneak in fuck it yolo LG x," he wrote.

The dates, locations and venues for Oasis Live ‘27 are as follows:

May 2027

21 - Glasgow, Celtic Park

23 - Glasgow, Celtic Park

25 - Glasgow, Celtic Park

28 - Glasgow, Celtic Park

29 - Glasgow, Celtic Park

June 2027

4 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

6 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

8 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

11 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

12 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

15 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

18 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

19 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

22 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

25 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

26 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

July 2027

2 - Munich, Allianz Arena

3 - Munich, Allianz Arena

6 - Munich, Allianz Arena

10 - Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

11 - Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

16 - Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

17 - Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

20 - Paris, Stade de France

23 - Paris, Stade de France

26 - Rome, Stadio Olimpico

29 - Rome, Stadio Olimpico

30 - Rome, Stadio Olimpico

August 2027

10 - Boston, Gillette Stadium

13 - Boston, Gillette Stadium

14 - Boston, Gillette Stadium

20 - Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

21 - Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

24 - Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

September 2027

4 - Slane Castle, Ireland

5 - Slane Castle, Ireland

11 - Knebworth, UK

12 - Knebworth, UK

18 - Knebworth, UK

19 - Knebworth, UK

25 - Knebworth, UK

26 - Knebworth, UK

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