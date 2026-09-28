Oasis 2027 Tour Sells Out, Liam Gallagher Tells Fans Without Tickets to 'Sneak in'

Key Takeaways
- Oasis sold out all 42 dates of their 2027 reunion tour after distributing tickets through nine randomized onsale windows for pre-registered fans.
- Liam Gallagher celebrated the sellout on X and told fans who missed out to "sneak in — fuck it, YOLO."
- The tour runs from May through September across the UK, Europe, Ireland, and the US, including stadium dates in Manchester, Munich, Boston, Las Vegas, and Knebworth.
Oasis are heading back to America next year for six shows on the second leg of their reunion tour — and tickets have already sold out.
The band — led by Liam and Noel Gallagher — will play 42 shows in 2027 across the US, England, Scotland, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, France, Italy, and Ireland. Pre-registered fans were randomly selected to purchase tickets in one of nine onsale windows running from September 25 to 27. No general of pre-sale tickets were made available.
According to a press release, the structure was created to reduce waiting times, and ensure the purchase process was as fair and smooth as possible for fans in anticipation of the extreme demand experienced.
On Sunday (September 27), after news of the tickets selling out hit the internet, Liam Gallagher took to X to let fans know — and to offer an alternative to those who might have missed out.
"That’s all folks we have officially sold out no more tickets left congratulations to everyone who got a ticket and to the people who didn’t sneak in fuck it yolo LG x," he wrote.
The dates, locations and venues for Oasis Live ‘27 are as follows:
May 2027
21 - Glasgow, Celtic Park
23 - Glasgow, Celtic Park
25 - Glasgow, Celtic Park
28 - Glasgow, Celtic Park
29 - Glasgow, Celtic Park
June 2027
4 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
6 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
8 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
11 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
12 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
15 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
18 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
19 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
22 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
25 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
26 - Manchester, Etihad Stadium
July 2027
2 - Munich, Allianz Arena
3 - Munich, Allianz Arena
6 - Munich, Allianz Arena
10 - Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
11 - Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
16 - Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
17 - Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA
20 - Paris, Stade de France
23 - Paris, Stade de France
26 - Rome, Stadio Olimpico
29 - Rome, Stadio Olimpico
30 - Rome, Stadio Olimpico
August 2027
10 - Boston, Gillette Stadium
13 - Boston, Gillette Stadium
14 - Boston, Gillette Stadium
20 - Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
21 - Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
24 - Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
September 2027
4 - Slane Castle, Ireland
5 - Slane Castle, Ireland
11 - Knebworth, UK
12 - Knebworth, UK
18 - Knebworth, UK
19 - Knebworth, UK
25 - Knebworth, UK
26 - Knebworth, UK