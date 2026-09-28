Oasis 2027 Tour Sells Out, Liam Gallagher Tells Fans Without Tickets to 'Sneak in'

Oasis are heading back to America next year for six shows on the second leg of their reunion tour — and tickets have already sold out.

The band — led by Liam and Noel Gallagher — will play 42 shows in 2027 across the US, England, Scotland, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, France, Italy, and Ireland. Pre-registered fans were randomly selected to purchase tickets in one of nine onsale windows running from September 25 to 27. No general of pre-sale tickets were made available.

According to a press release, the structure was created to reduce waiting times, and ensure the purchase process was as fair and smooth as possible for fans in anticipation of the extreme demand experienced.

On Sunday (September 27), after news of the tickets selling out hit the internet, Liam Gallagher took to X to let fans know — and to offer an alternative to those who might have missed out.

"That’s all folks we have officially sold out no more tickets left congratulations to everyone who got a ticket and to the people who didn’t sneak in fuck it yolo LG x," he wrote.