The Oasis member—who previously claimed One Direction would be “in rehab by the time they’re 30”—has now shared some words about Harry himself.Brenton Blanchet
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Love or hate the former Disney star, Bella Thorne has had a successful career in TV and movies. Here's everything you need to know about her.Kerensa Cadenas
Artists took to social media to pay their respects to the EDM DJ.Joe Price
Zayn Malik's New Retro-Inspired Arnette Sunglasses Are Only Available at Sunglass Hut - Shop Zayn Malik's Arnette Sunglasses Only at Sunglass HutLou Delaney