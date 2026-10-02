Music

Missy Elliott Hosting HBCU Band Battle in Her Home State of Virginia

The event is part of a weekend-long celebration honoring the rapper and her lasting impact on music, culture, and her home state of Virginia.

Missy Elliott.
Press/HBCU Band Battle

Key Takeaways

  • Missy Elliott will host an HBCU band battle at Norfolk State University’s William "Dick" Price Stadium on October 18 at 4 P.M.
  • The showdown features Norfolk State's Spartan Legion, Virginia State’s Trojan Explosion, Elizabeth City State's Sound of Class, and Hampton University’s Marching Force.
  • The Virginia native called the event a homecoming and said she hopes the celebration of HBCU culture inspires the next generation to "dream even bigger."

Missy Elliott is bringing together four powerhouse HBCU marching bands for a one unforgettable showdown.

On Friday (October 2), the legendary Virginia native announced Missy Elliott Presents HBCU Band Battle, which is set to take place at William "Dick" Price Stadium at Norfolk State University on Sunday, October 18 at 4 P.M local time.

The event will feature performances from Norfolk State's Spartan Legion, Virginia State's Trojan Explosion, Elizabeth City State's Sound of Class, and Hampton University's Marching Force. You can get tickets here.

The HBCU Band Battle is part of a weekend-long celebration honoring Missy Elliott and her lasting impact on music, culture, and her home state of Virginia. Missy Elliott Day was established by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin four years ago during a street-naming ceremony honoring the rapper.

Elliott framed the band battle as a homecoming in the announcement. "Virginia will always be home, so bringing something like this back means a lot to me," she said. "HBCU bands have always brought so much energy, creativity, and culture to music. I want this to be a celebration of them and something that inspires the next generation to dream even bigger."

Elliott's ties to Norfolk State University run deep. The Portsmouth native collected an honorary doctorate from the university in December 2022, delivered the commencement keynote to roughly 400 graduates, and donated $20,000 to the school.

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