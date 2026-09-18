Music

Marsha Ambrosius Helps Daley Turn on the "Headlights" for His New Album

The longtime friends and beloved UK R&B singers have teamed up for a new track that sits on Daley's new album, 'Strange Nature.'

(L-R) Daley and Marsha Ambrosius.
Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Marsha Ambrosius joins longtime friend Daley on "Headlights," a warm R&B track about an unexpected love too powerful to avoid.
  • The track appears on Daley’s new album, Strange Nature, alongside collaborations with Robert Glasper, Blue Lab Beats, and Keyon Harrold.
  • Daley will support the album with a U.S. tour running from September through November 2026, though Ambrosius has not confirmed any guest appearances.

Marsha Ambrosius has joined forces with longtime friend and collaborator Daley on a new track called "Headlights" — listen to it below.

Taken from Daley's new album, Strange Nature, which arrived on Friday (September 18), the song hears Ambrosius add her warm vocal textures to a story about unexpected love that becomes so blinding that it can't be avoided.

"Didn't see you coming/ It came at me out of the blue Now it feels like I'm in headlights," Daley sings on the songs chorus. "Can't pull away from you Don't feel like running/ Though that's what I usually do But our light's too bright to shade."

Elsewhere on the album, which arrived through TEXX7/The SRG/ILS, Daley teams up with Robert Glasper ("Compass"), Blue Lab Beats ("Zone"), and Keyon Harrold ("Consequences"). Listen to the album here.

Supporting the album with a U.S tour, Daley will be hitting the following cities over the next few months:

SEPTEMBER 2026

9/18 Chicago

9/19 Chicago

9/20 Cincinnati

9/23 Cleveland

9/24 Pittsburgh

9/27 Las Vegas (Soul Fest)

9/29 NYC

OCTOBER 2026

10/1 Baltimore

10/2 Dc

10/4 Nashville

10/6 Atlanta

10/7 Atlanta

10/8 Durham

10/10 Charlotte

10/15 Philadelphia

10/16 Boston

10/23 Phoenix

10/25 San Diego

10/27 Los Angeles

10/28 Oakland

NOVEMBER 2026

11/1 Seattle

11/3 Portland

11/5 Sacramento

11/19 Dallas

11/22 Houston

Whether or not Marsha Ambrosius will pop up and surprise fans on any of the dates is not yet known. But you find out by picking up tickets here.

Related Stories

Watch Marsha Ambrosius Honor Patti LaBelle With Breathtaking ‘If Only You Knew’ Performance
Pop Culture

Watch Marsha Ambrosius Honor Patti LaBelle With Breathtaking ‘If Only You Knew’ Performance

At a star-studded Black Excellence Brunch, Marsha Ambrosius turns Patti LaBelle’s R&B classic into a tear-jerking Essence Fest moment you need to see.

Bernadette Giacomazzo75 days ago
Floetry Announces 'Say Yes' Tour with Raheem DeVaughn & Teedra Moses
Music

Floetry Announces ‘Say Yes’ Tour With Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses

Floetry returns to the road with the 'Say Yes Tour,' a 17-city run featuring special guests Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses.

Bernadette Giacomazzo219 days ago
Marsha Ambrosius, Justin Timberlake
Music

Marsha Ambrosius Says Falsetto Outro on Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" Was Actually Her

The singer initially shared a post about her singing the outro in 2020.

Mark Elibert720 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake
2
BetsThe 30 Best Dallas Cowboys of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureBrittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'
4
StyleDrake's 'Take Care' Jewelry Collection Is Up for Grabs for $295,000
5
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 8 Things We Learned From the First Two Episodes of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
6
MusicJay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Hosts Hundreds of NYC-Area Students at Premiere of HBO Docuseries

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App