Marsha Ambrosius Helps Daley Turn on the "Headlights" for His New Album

Marsha Ambrosius has joined forces with longtime friend and collaborator Daley on a new track called "Headlights" — listen to it below.

Taken from Daley's new album, Strange Nature, which arrived on Friday (September 18), the song hears Ambrosius add her warm vocal textures to a story about unexpected love that becomes so blinding that it can't be avoided.

"Didn't see you coming/ It came at me out of the blue Now it feels like I'm in headlights," Daley sings on the songs chorus. "Can't pull away from you Don't feel like running/ Though that's what I usually do But our light's too bright to shade."