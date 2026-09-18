Marsha Ambrosius Helps Daley Turn on the "Headlights" for His New Album

Key Takeaways
- Marsha Ambrosius joins longtime friend Daley on "Headlights," a warm R&B track about an unexpected love too powerful to avoid.
- The track appears on Daley’s new album, Strange Nature, alongside collaborations with Robert Glasper, Blue Lab Beats, and Keyon Harrold.
- Daley will support the album with a U.S. tour running from September through November 2026, though Ambrosius has not confirmed any guest appearances.
Marsha Ambrosius has joined forces with longtime friend and collaborator Daley on a new track called "Headlights" — listen to it below.
Taken from Daley's new album, Strange Nature, which arrived on Friday (September 18), the song hears Ambrosius add her warm vocal textures to a story about unexpected love that becomes so blinding that it can't be avoided.
"Didn't see you coming/ It came at me out of the blue Now it feels like I'm in headlights," Daley sings on the songs chorus. "Can't pull away from you Don't feel like running/ Though that's what I usually do But our light's too bright to shade."
Elsewhere on the album, which arrived through TEXX7/The SRG/ILS, Daley teams up with Robert Glasper ("Compass"), Blue Lab Beats ("Zone"), and Keyon Harrold ("Consequences"). Listen to the album here.
Supporting the album with a U.S tour, Daley will be hitting the following cities over the next few months:
SEPTEMBER 2026
9/18 Chicago
9/19 Chicago
9/20 Cincinnati
9/23 Cleveland
9/24 Pittsburgh
9/27 Las Vegas (Soul Fest)
9/29 NYC
OCTOBER 2026
10/1 Baltimore
10/2 Dc
10/4 Nashville
10/6 Atlanta
10/7 Atlanta
10/8 Durham
10/10 Charlotte
10/15 Philadelphia
10/16 Boston
10/23 Phoenix
10/25 San Diego
10/27 Los Angeles
10/28 Oakland
NOVEMBER 2026
11/1 Seattle
11/3 Portland
11/5 Sacramento
11/19 Dallas
11/22 Houston
Whether or not Marsha Ambrosius will pop up and surprise fans on any of the dates is not yet known. But you find out by picking up tickets here.