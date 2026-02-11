Floetry Announces ‘Say Yes’ Tour With Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses

After years of solo ventures and select reunion dates, Floetry is officially heading back on the road.
According to Rated R&B, the neo-soul pair—made up of Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie Stewart—has announced the Say Yes Tour, a 17-city U.S. run set to begin April 9 in Newark, New Jersey.
Produced by the Black Promoters Collective, the tour will visit Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Atlanta before wrapping on May 17 in Oakland.
Joining the duo on select dates are R&B mainstays Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses.
The Say Yes Tour marks Floetry’s first national trek since their 2015–2016 reunion shows. It also arrives as the group reflects on two decades since the release of Flo’Ology, their sophomore album, which featured tracks such as “SupaStar” featuring Common and “Lay Down.”
Before that, 2002’s Floetic introduced listeners to their blend of sung hooks and spoken-word verses, anchored by “Floetic,” “Getting Late,” and the Adult R&B No. 1 hit “Say Yes.”
Floetic earned gold certification in the U.S. and helped establish the duo’s signature approach—described by Stewart as “poetic delivery with musical intent.”
Floetry’s history hasn’t been linear. After relocating from London to the United States in the early 2000s, they signed with DreamWorks Records and contributed to projects including Michael Jackson’s Invincible. Internal management disputes eventually led to their split in 2006, with both Ambrosius and Stewart launching solo careers.
Presale tickets for the Say Yes open on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time, with general sales beginning on February 13 at 10 a.m. local time.
SAY YES Tour Dates
Apr 9 – Newark, NJ @ NJPAC
Apr 11 – Baltimore, MD @ Lyric
Apr 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Apr 15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Apr 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
Apr 18 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic
Apr 22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Apr 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
Apr 26 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
May 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Arena at Southlake
May 3 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
May 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
May 9 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
May 10 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust
May 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
May 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
May 17 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre