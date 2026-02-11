Floetry Announces ‘Say Yes’ Tour With Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses

According to Rated R&B , the neo-soul pair—made up of Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie Stewart—has announced the Say Yes Tour, a 17-city U.S. run set to begin April 9 in Newark, New Jersey.

After years of solo ventures and select reunion dates, Floetry is officially heading back on the road.

Produced by the Black Promoters Collective, the tour will visit Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Atlanta before wrapping on May 17 in Oakland.

Joining the duo on select dates are R&B mainstays Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses.

The Say Yes Tour marks Floetry’s first national trek since their 2015–2016 reunion shows. It also arrives as the group reflects on two decades since the release of Flo’Ology, their sophomore album, which featured tracks such as “SupaStar” featuring Common and “Lay Down.”

Before that, 2002’s Floetic introduced listeners to their blend of sung hooks and spoken-word verses, anchored by “Floetic,” “Getting Late,” and the Adult R&B No. 1 hit “Say Yes.”

Floetic earned gold certification in the U.S. and helped establish the duo’s signature approach—described by Stewart as “poetic delivery with musical intent.”