Music

Floetry Announces ‘Say Yes’ Tour With Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses

Floetry returns to the road with the 'Say Yes Tour,' a 17-city run featuring special guests Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses.

Floetry Announces 'Say Yes' Tour with Raheem DeVaughn & Teedra Moses
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

After years of solo ventures and select reunion dates, Floetry is officially heading back on the road.

According to Rated R&B, the neo-soul pair—made up of Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie Stewart—has announced the Say Yes Tour, a 17-city U.S. run set to begin April 9 in Newark, New Jersey.

Produced by the Black Promoters Collective, the tour will visit Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Atlanta before wrapping on May 17 in Oakland.

Joining the duo on select dates are R&B mainstays Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses.

The Say Yes Tour marks Floetry’s first national trek since their 2015–2016 reunion shows. It also arrives as the group reflects on two decades since the release of Flo’Ology, their sophomore album, which featured tracks such as “SupaStar” featuring Common and “Lay Down.”

Before that, 2002’s Floetic introduced listeners to their blend of sung hooks and spoken-word verses, anchored by “Floetic,” “Getting Late,” and the Adult R&B No. 1 hit “Say Yes.”

Floetic earned gold certification in the U.S. and helped establish the duo’s signature approach—described by Stewart as “poetic delivery with musical intent.”

Floetry’s history hasn’t been linear. After relocating from London to the United States in the early 2000s, they signed with DreamWorks Records and contributed to projects including Michael Jackson’s Invincible. Internal management disputes eventually led to their split in 2006, with both Ambrosius and Stewart launching solo careers.

Presale tickets for the Say Yes open on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time, with general sales beginning on February 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

SAY YES Tour Dates

Apr 9 – Newark, NJ @ NJPAC

Apr 11 – Baltimore, MD @ Lyric

Apr 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Apr 15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Apr 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

Apr 18 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic

Apr 22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Apr 24 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

Apr 26 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

May 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Arena at Southlake

May 3 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

May 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

May 9 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

May 10 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

May 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

May 17 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

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