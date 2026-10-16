Kings of Leon Kick off Their Shoes on New Single "KOYSAR"

Kings of Leon have shared another preview of their upcoming 10th studio album – listen to "KOYSAR" below.

Released on Friday (October 16), the title of the Nashville band's third taste of O My Beloved is an abbreviation for "Kick off Your Shoes and Run."

Speaking on the phrase, frontman Caleb Followill said it sent him back to a carefree stretch of childhood before turning into something closer to a reminder about keeping the people who matter within reach.

"I was walking around the house and I kept singing 'kick off your shoes and run,' and it started to take me back to when we were kids and we didn’t have a care in the world," Caleb said.

"I feel like these days all you hear about is how bad things are and how scared we should be for tomorrow, and I don’t know about that. I believe if we hold close the things and the people that matter most, everything is going to be alright."