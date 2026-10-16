Music

Kings of Leon Kick off Their Shoes on New Single "KOYSAR"

The third preview of the band's 10th studio album arrives with a family-filled music video shot at the fair.

Kings of Leon.
Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Kings of Leon shared "KOYSAR," short for "Kick off Your Shoes and Run," as the third preview of their 10th album, O My Beloved.
  • Caleb Followill said the song recalls childhood freedom while urging listeners to keep the people who matter close, a theme echoed by its family-filled fairground video.
  • Following "Cold Blue Dawn" and "My Whole World," the track leads into O My Beloved, due November 6 via Love Tap Records and Virgin Music.

Kings of Leon have shared another preview of their upcoming 10th studio album – listen to "KOYSAR" below.

Released on Friday (October 16), the title of the Nashville band's third taste of O My Beloved is an abbreviation for "Kick off Your Shoes and Run."

Speaking on the phrase, frontman Caleb Followill said it sent him back to a carefree stretch of childhood before turning into something closer to a reminder about keeping the people who matter within reach.

"I was walking around the house and I kept singing 'kick off your shoes and run,' and it started to take me back to when we were kids and we didn’t have a care in the world," Caleb said.

"I feel like these days all you hear about is how bad things are and how scared we should be for tomorrow, and I don’t know about that. I believe if we hold close the things and the people that matter most, everything is going to be alright."

The video (seen below) leans into that. It follows the band and their families through a day at the fair, a loose, cheerful visual match for a track built around the small moments that shape a person and the lessons handed down to their kids.

"KOYSAR" follows the release of "Cold Blue Dawn" and "My Whole World." O My Beloved arrives November 6 via Love Tap Records, distributed by Virgin Music. The record traces back to a broken foot Caleb was recovering from, and the acoustic songs he wrote while off his feet.

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