Kings of Leon Break New Ground With Weather Channel-Assisted "Cold Blue Dawn" Music Video

Designed in collaboration with Brandon Herron, Social Strategy, and The Weather Company, KOL's new video opens small and grainy, with Super 8-style footage of a road slipping past under a sky that keeps darkening. Then the camera pulls back into sweeping geographic views, drawing letter shapes from rivers, coastlines, farmland, and mountain ranges.

On Wednesday (September 30), the band shared "Cold Blue Dawn" alongside a first-of-its-kind lyric video made in collaboration with The Weather Channel. The video uses satellite imagery from NASA 's Landsat program to form every word of the song out of the Earth's own natural contours.

Kings of Leon have released the second single from their forthcoming 10th studio album — check it out below.

Midway through, the scale flips. The satellite distance gives way to archival footage of the band out in the elements, hands in pockets on a walk, fishing in a sunlit stream, before the frame widens again and shrinks them back against the planet.

The idea to partner with The Weather Channel started a few years ago when the consumer brand of The Weather Company cut a viral clip of weather formations to "Pyro," the band's 2010 single. Kings of Leon embraced the clip, reposting it to their own channels, which sparked the idea for "Cold Blue Dawn."

"My family was already die-hard Weather Channel followers. So we saw what they did with our song immediately and thought it was beautiful," frontman Caleb Followill said of the collaboration. "We learned they were making music a larger part of what they do and we reached out immediately to try and do something together."

He added: "They have been super cool to work with, and we hope this unlikely partnership keeps going because it makes a lot of sense to us."

Arriving on the heels of "My Whole World," "Cold Blue Dawn" is the second look at O My Beloved, the follow-up to the band's 2024 album, Can We Please Have Fun. It is the band's 10th studio album and their first produced entirely on their own, a stripped-back and unguarded set that trades their expansive sound for something closer to the raw records they made when they first landed in Nashville.