Killer Mike Shares Kendrick Lamar Quote After Grammy Wins, Changes Title of 'Michael' to Celebrate Best Rap Album Victory

Killer Mike dominated rap at Sunday's 2024 Grammys, winning in all three of the categories he was nominated in.

The Atlanta rapper won Best Rap Album for his sixth studio offering, Michael, as well as Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for one of the LP's standout tracks, "Scientists & Engineers."

Killer Mike celebrated his three Grammys by quoting a lyric from Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly track "Hood Politics," where the Compton rapper shouted him out for being one of rap's most respected lyricists.

“Critics wanna mention that they miss when Hip Hop was rappin’/Motherfucker if you did then Killer Mike would be platinum," Kendrick raps.

On Sunday night, Mike shared Kendrick's shout-out on Twitter. "He said it not me," he captioned the post.