Music

John Legend Shares Stunning New Video for Pharrell-Produced "Fireflies"

The singer-songwriter's new album, 'Muse,' arrives next month.

John Legend.
YouTube/John Legend

Key Takeaways

  • John Legend released "Fireflies," a Pharrell Williams-produced anthem about hardship and hope and the second single from his upcoming album, Muse.
  • Paul Hunter directed the cinematic black-and-white video, which places Legend and the Hollywood Cinematic Orchestra against shifting backdrops ranging from a housing project to a polished studio.
  • Pharrell produced and co-wrote all 16 tracks on Muse, due October 23, blending gospel, soul, Afrobeat, hip-hop, and what Legend calls a "Black James Bond aesthetic."

John Legend has released the second single from his upcoming new album, Muse — and it comes with a stunning set of visuals.

On Friday (September 25), the EGOT-winning singer-songwriter shared "Fireflies" featuring Pharrell Williams. The vivid and highly cinematic anthem — which Pharrell also produces — hears Legend sing about hardship and hope.

The song's powerful video, helmed by Grammy-nominated director Paul Hunter, shows Legend sat at a piano, tickling the keys as different backdrops switch in and out. Hopping between housing project and a glistening studio, the black-and-white visual sees Legend accompanied by the Hollywood Cinematic Orchestra.

The new track follows "Daylight," the first single to be released from Legend's forthcoming album, Muse. The 16-track album, which is produced entirely and co-written by Pharrell Williams, is due out October 23 via Republic Records.

According to a press release, the album "weaves together gospel, standards, doo-wop, classic soul, Afrobeat and hip-hop, drawing inspiration from the artists and traditions that shaped both musicians."

"Our ancestors are our muses," Legend said of the album. "My music has always been me channeling the ancestors, taking what they gave us and making something new."

As far as the aesthetic goes, Legend gives much of the credit to the album's producer. "Pharrell’s idea from the beginning was that we would create something with all of these classic, cinematic elements, this Black James Bond aesthetic,” he said, “but with a modern backbeat at its foundation."

He continued: "You can hear traces of me and traces of him, but it sounds like something new for the both of us. The combination of me and Pharrell, on paper, I think, is a good idea. And the execution is even better."

You can pre-order and pre-save Muse here.

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