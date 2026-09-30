AJ McLean Extends North American Solo Tour With 15 New Dates: 'The Better Man Tour Continues'

Pre-sales for the Backstreet Boys singer's 2027 shows begin Thursday (October 1), with the general onsale going live the following day (Friday, October 2) at 10 A.M. local time. Tickets are available through the singer’s official website .

The new stretch opens January 12 at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy, California, continues through the Pacific Northwest, the Mountain West, the Midwest and the South, then circles back to close February 5 at the House of Blues in San Diego.

AJ McLean has announced that he's extending his first North American solo run deep into 2027, adding 15 additional dates on The Better Man Tour before the first leg has played a single note.

McLean, who performs solo under the moniker Alexander James, has said the show has been built as a full-band production that blends fresh solo material with some BSB favorites.

"I'm just really excited to get out there and do this. We've been putting a lot into this show, and it's going to be a really fun one. New music, a full band, some songs people definitely know and probably a few surprises," he said in a press release. "The fact that we're already adding more dates is amazing. I'm just ready to get on the road and see everybody."

The run doubles as a showcase for his new solo material. His debut album as Alexander James, My Name Is Alexander James, arrived in January, and "Into Your Heart," the first single from his forthcoming LP, Sex, Love & Music — which is due out November 27 — is out now with an accompanying music video.

The fall leg of McLean's new begins October 19 at Brooklyn Bowl, NY, and runs through December 5 at Fox Tucson Theatre, AZ. As above, the second leg of his tour begins January 12 at Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy, California.