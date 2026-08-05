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Snoop Dogg and Kevin Richardson Finally Meet After Years of Lookalike Comparisons

The Backstreet Boys member and the rapper have finally crossed paths, giving fans the photo they had been waiting years to see.

Snoop Dogg on the left wearing sunglasses and a black suit, and Kevin Richardson on the right in sunglasses and a light jacket.
Images via Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

The internet finally got its moment as Snoop Dogg and Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys have met, seemingly for the first time.

The two happened to cross paths at the red carpet for the global premiere of PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie on Sunday (August 2), which was held at the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles, California. Richardson, 54, was in attendance along with his bandmates for the event.

“It finally happened… iykyk,” shared the boy band’s Instagram account captioned a set of photos with Richardson and Snoop greeting each other.

So why is this seemingly innocuous meet up so important? Numerous Reddit threads have popped up saying the two men look alike.

As for the fateful moment, you can thank the Paw Patrol. Snoop Dogg is part of the voice cast for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, meanwhile the Backstreet Boys provided a new song, “Bottle Up,” for the film’s soundtrack. The film also features a cast that includes McKenna Grace, Jameela Jamil, Terry Crews, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Hilton, and Bill Nye.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie arrives in theaters on August 14.

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