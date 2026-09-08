Kathy Iandoli
Latest Stories
The 30 Best Boy Band Songs of All Time, Ranked
From New Edition to N Sync to B2K to Pretty Ricky, these are the boy bands and R&B groups who have shaped the last 40 years of pop music.
The 50 Best Rap Videos of the 2000s
The 2000s took hip-hop music videos to the next level. These are the greatest of the decade, featuring videos from Jay-Z, Eminem, Nas, and more.
The 10 Worst Years in Rap History
Poor years in rap often arise when rappers become obsessed with chasing trends, which leads to a dearth of innovation. Here are the 10 worst years in rap history.
Ranking the 20 Best Years in Rap History
What was the best year to be a fan of rap music? We ranked the 20 best years in hip-hop history.
Hip-hop is misogynistic—but so is the rest of the world
Rappers aren't the only ones dissing women.
7 reasons why unfollowing friends on facebook can save your relationship
Make a social break to prevent a real life one.
Everything You Need To Know About Lorde
All you need to know about "Royals" songstress Lorde.
The 100 Best Opening Lines in Rap History, Part 1: 100 - 51
The opening shots, salvos, tip-offs, and starter pistols of rap lyrics that made their way into legend.
The 20 Best White Girl Vocal Samples in Rap History
These singers made it a hot line, hip-hop made it an even hotter song.
The 11 Most Awesome Games In Mr. MFN eXquire's Collection
Check out which titles this flame spitter keeps on deck.
Interview: Prodigy's 10 Favorite Video Games Of All Time
The rapper tells us about his personal classics.
Interview: Big K.R.I.T.'s 10 Favorite Games Of All Time
Take a look at the rapper's mix of titles.
Interview: 7 Video Game Songs That Get Ryan Hemsworth's Respect
The producer clues us into his eccentric taste in game music.
Interview: Smoke DZA's 10 Favorite Games Of All Time
The emcee speaks on the games that make his life complete.
What If: Princess Peach Does An Interview With Complex
If Mario's high maintenance boo were to do an interview with us, this is how we think it would go down.
What If: "Street Fighter's" Chun-Li Does An Interview With Complex
If the legendary brawler were to sit down with us for a chat, this is how we think it would go.
Interview: 10 Games That Chris Webby Can't Get Enough Of
The emcee/producer runs down his favorites and sports his old-school roots.
Interview: 10 Games That Curren$y Can't Get Enough Of
Fresh off an album release, the rhyme spitter tells us about his all-time favorites. We couldn't get any cheat codes out of him though.