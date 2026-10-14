Summer Walker Sues LVRN for Fraud, Wants Out of Contract

Summer Walker wants a court to release her from her deal with Love Renaissance Records, alleging the company mishandled her money and withheld earnings tied to her name and likeness.

The singer’s lawsuit, filed in August and obtained by Complex, seeks damages and a ruling declaring her Sept. 15, 2017 agreement with LVRN “void and unenforceable.”

The 10-page complaint challenges both the terms of Walker’s contract and the company’s handling of her finances. She alleges LVRN diverted funds allocated for her career (including recording and touring budgets) and used those budgets to cover excessive company expenses.

Walker also claims she was denied revenue from YouTube and Amazon pages featuring her name and likeness. Her allegations against the independent label and management company include fraud and breaches of contract.

Her attorney, Keith Moten, described the dispute as a breakdown in trust in a statement to Rolling Stone.