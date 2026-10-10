Summer Walker Faces $50 Million Interscope Lawsuit Over Contractual Dispute

Summer Walker wants out of her deal with Interscope Records, but the label claims she has several more projects to fulfill.

According to Rolling Stone, the Universal Music Group imprint filed a seven-page complaint against the singer on Friday (October 9) in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The label has requested that damages, possibly in excess of $50,000,000, be set at trial.

The filing details a letter Walker's attorneys sent the label dated August 27, which deemed her contract no longer enforceable. That notice invoked California's seven-year statute, a 1944 law that lets an individual leave a personal services contract after seven years.

As explained in the Rolling Stone article, sources in the music industry described the contract as "brutal," with restrictions such as an upfront $110,000 advance, along with a 16 percent royalty rate for her debut and sophomore albums.

Walker, who signed a joint deal with Interscope and LVRN in 2017, is alleged to have agreed to deliver five studio albums. The complaint counts only three: 2019's Over It, 2021's Still Over It, and 2025's Finally Over It. Walker’s other releases, like EPs Last Day of Summer and CLEAR are considered pre-album projects that do not count towards the fulfillment of her deal.