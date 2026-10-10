Music

Summer Walker Faces $50 Million Interscope Lawsuit Over Contractual Dispute

The label claims the 'Finally Still Over It' singer owes them two more albums just months after Walker sought a deal termination.

Summer Walker.
Prince Williams/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Summer Walker invoked California’s seven-year statute to end her Interscope deal, arguing that the contract she signed in 2017 is no longer enforceable.
  • Interscope sued for more than $50 million, claiming Walker delivered only three of five required studio albums, including Still Over It, while her earlier EPs do not count toward the deal.
  • Walker’s attorney says she will "vigorously defend" her position and may countersue, though both sides remain open to resolving the dispute.

Summer Walker wants out of her deal with Interscope Records, but the label claims she has several more projects to fulfill.

According to Rolling Stone, the Universal Music Group imprint filed a seven-page complaint against the singer on Friday (October 9) in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The label has requested that damages, possibly in excess of $50,000,000, be set at trial.

The filing details a letter Walker's attorneys sent the label dated August 27, which deemed her contract no longer enforceable. That notice invoked California's seven-year statute, a 1944 law that lets an individual leave a personal services contract after seven years.

As explained in the Rolling Stone article, sources in the music industry described the contract as "brutal," with restrictions such as an upfront $110,000 advance, along with a 16 percent royalty rate for her debut and sophomore albums.

Walker, who signed a joint deal with Interscope and LVRN in 2017, is alleged to have agreed to deliver five studio albums. The complaint counts only three: 2019's Over It, 2021's Still Over It, and 2025's Finally Over It. Walker’s other releases, like EPs Last Day of Summer and CLEAR are considered pre-album projects that do not count towards the fulfillment of her deal.

"While we remain hopeful that our ongoing discussions will lead to an amicable resolution, the statutory deadline makes it necessary to file suit in order to preserve the terms of our contract," a spokesperson for Interscope stated. "We have great respect for Summer and her music and would welcome the opportunity to continue our successful partnership."

Walker's attorney, Keith Moten, has responded to the filing along with warning of the possibility of a countersuit.

"While we are disappointed that Interscope has chosen to pursue litigation, we are confident in Summer's legal position and her right to challenge the continued enforceability of her recording contract with Interscope," Moten said. "We intend to vigorously defend against Interscope's claims and pursue appropriate legal relief."

He added that despite his client’s frustrations, Walker "remains open to a constructive resolution."

Related Stories

Summer Walker Expresses Concern About New Manager's Criminal History
Music

Summer Walker’s New Manager Faces Scrutiny Over Forgery Conviction and Résumé Claims

Label insiders question Aubrey Banks’ Interscope claims as court records reveal forgery plea, bankruptcy, and a murky path to Summer Walker’s camp.

Bernadette Giacomazzo51 days ago
Robert Clivilles.
Music

C+C Music Factory Co-Founder Robert Clivillés Sues Freedom Williams for $30 Million

The DJ and producer filed a nine-count federal lawsuit against his former collaborator alleging 30 years of unauthorized use of the C+C Music Factory name.

Jaelani Turner-Williams50 days ago
Lizzo
Music

Lizzo’s Former Stylist's Lawsuit Against Singer’s Touring Company Dismissed by Federal Judge

U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha granted summary judgment, ruling the alleged conduct fell outside Title VII protections.

Trey Alston40 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureKelly Clarkson Says Brooklyn Shop Gave Her the 'Pretty Woman' Treatment: 'You Just Lost a Huge Sale'
2
MusicUsher and Chris Brown Cancel Tour Dates Ahead of Brown's London Sentencing
3
MusicJay-Z Addresses Kanye West's Chris Martin Betrayal Comments: 'We Don't Own People'
4
Pop CultureElizabeth Hurley on Her 'Unlikely Pairing' With Billy Ray Cyrus: 'We're Actually Like Twins'
5
BetsJa’Marr Chase Fantasy Football Injury Update: When Will Bengals WR Return?
6
MusicNicki Minaj Jokingly Says Fans Should Expect ‘Nothing’ From Her Next Album

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App