Six North Carolina Cops Face Firing Over Alleged Racist Group Chat: 'Sound Like a Clan Rally'

An alleged racist group chat has put six Charlotte, North Carolina police officers on the path to termination.

The officers, all Charlotte-Mecklenburg patrol officers, have been suspended without pay after investigators allegedly uncovered racial slurs and a competition over who could stop the most Black drivers. All six face hearings before the city's Civil Service Board, according to WCNC Charlotte. A seventh officer tied to the case resigned in August.

According to the news station, one officer reportedly wrote that "our texts sound like a clan rally.”

The messages surfaced during an unrelated investigation into CMPD officer Seth Elliott, who was charged in July with illegally accessing a government computer for non-law-enforcement purposes, according to WBTV.

Court records cited by WBTV allege Elliott used Flock license-plate-reader technology to assist someone involved in a drug investigation. Text messages and phone data were turned over to CMPD, exposing the group chat.