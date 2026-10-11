Dolly Parton's Sister Calls Out Marsha Blackburn Over '9 to 5' Rally Walkout

Responding to a viral clip of Sen. Marsha Blackburn's rally entrance, Stella wrote, "How gross! Wonder if they licensed the use of my Sista song?"

Stella has spent years criticizing Blackburn over women's rights, reproductive health, and Republican policy, and she has taken those arguments straight to her own feed.

On Sept. 18 she posted on X: "Have you noticed all the MAGA rats trying to jump ship before the midterms? Except Marsha Blackburn and she's in so deep she would get it all over her if she moves an inch."

The song choice is the sorest point. "9 to 5" was written for the 1980 film of the same name as a working-women's anthem about fighting a sexist boss, a message critics say sits badly against Blackburn's conservative legislative record.

Stella made that same irony her argument, framing the walkout as a song about working-class women's rights being used to sell a platform she says fails everyday Tennessee workers.

The fight arrives weeks after Dolly Parton died on Aug. 25 at age 80 and was laid to rest beside her late husband Carl Dean at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Nashville. Her family has since spoken out against political uses of her memory and unauthorized AI content involving her.