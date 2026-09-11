Dolly Parton’s Final Request to Her Sister Was Prayer

Her estate plans DollyFest tributes in Nashville and London in 2027, while Tennessee officials consider renaming Nashville International Airport in her honor.

Stella said Parton privately battled cancer, faced death without fear, and never authorized her family to reveal her diagnosis.

Dolly Parton spent decades giving her fans plenty to talk about. But as she privately battled cancer, she wanted neither public alarm nor a detailed discussion of her health. Her final request to her sister Stella was much simpler. “That’s the last thing Dolly asked me for, was prayer,” Stella Parton revealed on CBS Mornings. The “Jolene” singer died Aug. 25 at age 80 following what her family described as a brief battle with cancer. Parton kept the diagnosis hidden from fans—and even some relatives—until her death. Stella said the family still will not reveal what type of cancer her sister had because Dolly never gave them permission.

“It’s not my business to tell her business,” Stella said. Fans first realized something might be wrong in September 2025, when Parton postponed her Las Vegas residency to undergo several procedures. “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me,” she wrote at the time, explaining that doctors had instructed her to step back from the stage. The concern intensified when another sister, Freida, publicly asked fans to pray for Dolly because she had not been “feeling her best lately.” Stella believes that request earned Freida a quick behind-the-scenes correction. “I’m pretty sure Dolly said, ‘You’re going to, you know, pipe it down,’” Stella said. “She knew that Freida was just upset and hurt, but she thought, ‘Don’t be telling my situation, Freida. Don’t be spilling my business.’” That insistence on privacy continued even as Parton’s health declined. According to Stella, the singer “could not bear negative things” and did not want millions of worried fans watching and speculating about her condition.

Her illness followed another devastating loss. Parton’s husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, died in March 2025 at 82. Stella dismissed suggestions that her sister died from a broken heart, but said caring for Dean may have caused Dolly to put her own needs aside. “She, at one point, said, ‘You know, I spent a lot of time caring for Carl that maybe I neglected myself,’” Stella recalled. “I think she worked too hard and didn’t maybe take as good care of herself as she should have.” Still, Stella said her sister faced the end without fear. “She knew where she was going,” she said. “She was going to be with mom and daddy. She was prepared. Yeah, she was definitely prepared.” Parton’s estate is now honoring her without the traditional memorial she never wanted. Two editions of DollyFest: The Celebration of a Lifetime are planned for Nashville and London in 2027, transforming an event Parton originally intended to host herself into an international farewell. Tennessee officials are also considering renaming Nashville International Airport in her honor.