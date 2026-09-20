Ski Mask the Slump God Shrugs Off Florida DUI Arrest: 'It's Not That Serious'

Key Takeaways
- Ski Mask the Slump God, born Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne, was arrested after a Florida Highway Patrol traffic stop and booked into Broward County Main Jail on September 17.
- The charges include multiple DUI counts involving alleged damage to property or another person, reckless driving counts involving damage, and driving without a valid license.
- Goulbourne responded in an Instagram Reel, saying "It's not that serious" and "I barely tapped one person," claiming he checked on the person and has been home since.
- The arrest drew wide attention after No Jumper posted the details on X early Sunday, and Goulbourne is due back in Broward County court as new filings address the charges.
Ski Mask the Slump God is downplaying the seriousness of his recent arrest on multiple DUI charges.
The rapper, born Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne, was arrested after a traffic stop conducted by the Florida Highway Patrol and booked into Broward County Main Jail on Thursday (Sept. 17).
He faces five DUI counts involving alleged damage to property or another person, four charges of reckless driving, and one count of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. His bond was set to nearly $9,000.
After the booking photo started circulating, Goulbourne addressed it on his Instagram Stories, framing news of the arrest as overblown.
"Bro, I'm literally at home watching the fights, like I've been home. It's not that serious,” he said. “I barely tapped one person. I got out to check on them. Nobody who was hurt.”
To prove he was home, the rapper posted a video of himself watching UFC 331.
Goulbourne, 30, is a Fort Lauderdale native who co-founded the Members Only collective with XXXTentacion in 2014, two years after the pair met in juvenile detention. He broke through with the platinum single "Catch Me Outside" and his 2018 debut studio album Stokeley, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200.
He signed with Empire Distribution in early 2025 and followed it with "Catch Me Outside 2" that July, plus the unreleased-material compilation The Lost Files under his own Very Rare & Co imprint.