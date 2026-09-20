Ski Mask the Slump God Shrugs Off Florida DUI Arrest: 'It's Not That Serious'

Ski Mask the Slump God is downplaying the seriousness of his recent arrest on multiple DUI charges.

The rapper, born Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne, was arrested after a traffic stop conducted by the Florida Highway Patrol and booked into Broward County Main Jail on Thursday (Sept. 17).

He faces five DUI counts involving alleged damage to property or another person, four charges of reckless driving, and one count of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. His bond was set to nearly $9,000.

After the booking photo started circulating, Goulbourne addressed it on his Instagram Stories, framing news of the arrest as overblown.

"Bro, I'm literally at home watching the fights, like I've been home. It's not that serious,” he said. “I barely tapped one person. I got out to check on them. Nobody who was hurt.”

To prove he was home, the rapper posted a video of himself watching UFC 331.