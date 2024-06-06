Ski Mask The Slump God Is Finally Ready To Talk His Sh*t

One of my favorites is "Earwax." How did that song come together?

"Earwax" is fire. I had a studio session with Working on Dying, the producer group, and we created a couple songs. At first I didn't like that one, but then after giving it a few more listens, I ended up being in love with it. So I had to come up with the wild name for it because usually I just name songs randomly, like some crazy shit.

That song is full of clever lines. How do you come up with that shit? Are you the kind of artist who takes notes when funny things come to you throughout your day?

I actually do that, yeah. Things will come to me during the day when I'm not at the studio and I'll write 'em down in my notes. Then when I get to the studio, I'll find some weird way to mesh them together and make it all rhyme. I don't know how to explain it, but it's a process.

Do you usually write out your lyrics?

Hell yeah. I usually write it in paper and pen and then throw it away after. So it was terrible, I had to write the lyrics to 20-something songs just a few days ago.

Most artists I interview these days say they don't write. Why do you like writing your lyrics down instead of freestyling?

I feel like I can get the ideas out better if I can see it, and I'm not just freestyling it. I feel like it's a more well thought-out song if I'm not just freestyling everything.



Do you ever freestyle?

Yeah, I have before. With "Faucet Failure," I did a lot of freestyling, and that's one of the songs where it worked. But sometimes I really don't like freestyling. I feel like it's not really thought-out. But a lot of people like those not thought-out songs. So yeah, sometimes it works.

Another big song on there is "Monsters Inc" with Future. How did that come together?

I used to live in Atlanta and I used to go to this studio that ended up being Future's actual studio. That was his main studio that he always used, and I would see him a lot there. Sometimes I would step in the studio with him and listen to some shits that he was playing. I always wanted to get a song with him, and he knew that. ATL Jacob would always be there, too. So I worked on a song with him, and he ended up having Future on it. That's how it came together.

Let’s talk about "Wake Up!" with Juice WRLD. What's the story behind that one?

Me and Juice recorded that years ago. I think we recorded it around the same time that we did "Nuketown," and I guess this was going to be one of the songs that went on the tape that I did with Juice. We were going to come out with something called Evil Twins, and he says it on this song. But we just never ended up releasing this one. I ended up finding it and it was like, "Yeah, I gotta release this because nobody's really heard it.” A lot of times, they have heard a Juice song or it has leaked or some shit, so I have one of those ones that never came out.

Do you remember anything about the actual making of that song?

Yeah, it was a funny session. I remember showing him other songs other than "Nuketown." And "Nuketown" didn't even have an open [verse] on there. I just wanted it to be myself, because I knew it was going to be a good song, and he was like, "Nah, I'm getting on this one." [Laughs.] And he made sure to get on that one, but he got on this song as well. It was pretty funny.

Are there more unreleased Ski and Juice songs?

Not from me, but if we ask Bibby, probably. Yeah.

What do you think of leaks?

When I was just a fan of music, I loved leaks. But now that I'm a maker of music, leaks fucking suck. So I guess it's a love and a hate kind of thing.

For people who don't know, how do leaks fuck things up for artists?

Leaks take away streams, fuck up the money, and just demotivate the artist. It does a lot of things.

Especially if it's an unfinished song...

Exactly. At that point, the artist just doesn't even want to do it. Sometimes they feel like quitting because of that shit. I've seen some crazy massive leaks recently. Like some 200-song type things. Crazy. It sucks because now it's not formed in a project, you know what I mean? So it's just randomized music. I don't know, it just fucks it up for the artist.

What's your favorite song on the album? Or one that you're really proud of?

One is definitely "Earwax." Another one would be "What do you mean?" "WDYM." And... Damn, that's a hard one, because there's a couple good ones on there. I guess "DragonTooth."

What's the last song or album that you heard from another artist that inspired you and made you want to run to the studio?

Kendrick always does that. Who else? One of Yeat's old tapes for sure. And Uzi for sure.

Was there a specific Uzi project?

The one that has "Space Cadet" on it.

You just mentioned Kendrick, and I saw you recently tweeted, "Very interesting beef."

Yeah, very interesting beef. Very interesting beef. They're both good, but I think Kendrick won that beef for sure.

What would a Ski Mask diss song sound like?

Ha!

Would you ever make one?

Probably, yeah. If somebody tries me like that, yeah. I mean, I wouldn't be scared to. It would probably be aggressive. A lot of entendres and fucking metaphors and shit like that. I feel like I could, I've just never had the chance to, really.

I don't want to instigate anything, though, because I love that you're so friendly with everyone.

True. I really don't have no opps in the rap game, for real. So I mean…



You obviously came up in the SoundCloud rap era, and now we're seeing a whole new wave of artists who were inspired by you and your peers. What do you think about how this lane of rap has evolved?

It's hella cool to see how music has changed and how we kind of influenced that—at least the underground part. It's definitely has gone in a crazy direction ever since we came out, so it's hella cool to be here and experience it.



It's funny because you're still a young artist, but you've already been very influential. I'm sure you've seen your impact, right? Talk your shit a little bit... [Laughs.]

Very true. I'm usually a humble dude, but I've definitely seen a lot of my impact, even from when I was sampling a lot of songs... Just back then, the impact and the influence was crazy. I'm humble because I appreciate it.



What do you think of the word "underground"?

I mean, it's definitely a definition to explain a certain type of rapper until they get to a certain stage in their career type thing. So I don't really take it as a bad thing. I know some people don't like it, but I never took it as a bad thing. It explains who you are to people who would just say that you're unknown, you know what I mean?

What is the smartest thing you've ever done?

Probably go to jail. [Laughs.] I met X in jail when I was a juvenile. So yeah, a lot came out of that.

What's the dumbest thing you've ever done?

Damn. Probably sell weed when I was young. Yeah, I didn't do it really smartly. I just remember it ending. We got pulled over by an undercover fucking minivan. That was the craziest shit ever. I was pissed.

What's your favorite thing on the internet right now?

Funny Reels.

What kind of Reels?

Just some random funny shit. There's just these comedians on Instagram that do hilarious skits. Like, this dude did a skit about the Kendrick and Drake beef and it was fucking hilarious. He was talking about how Drake was saying that Kendrick's feet are small and all kinds of shit.

What's your least favorite thing on the internet right now?

Twitter sex bots. It's got to be. [Laughs.] It's fucking terrible out there, dog.

What's the biggest misconception about you? What is something people hear wrong?

The biggest misconception about me is people think I'm mysterious. I'm really not, though. I'm really not. I just don't be doing a lot of things, but once I do, you get to see that I'm really not mysterious. I don't really try to portray that. I just don't post enough.



OK, one last easy question before our time is up... What's the meaning of life?

The meaning of life? I mean, happiness with yourself and just being content with what you have.

That's a hard point to get to...

Yeah, it's definitely a hard point to get to, because it's something that material things can't really achieve. It's something that you've got to achieve for yourself.