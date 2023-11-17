Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz Drop ‘Welcome 2 Collegrove’ Album f/ 21 Savage, Usher, Rick Ross, and More

It’s a good week for Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz fans.

After years of teasers and growing anticipation, the hip-hop heavyweights returned Thursday night with Welcome 2 Collegrove—the long-awaited sequel to their 2016 joint project ColleGrove. Although fans expected the effort to arrive in 2022, Wayne and Chainz were forced to postpone its release because of clearance issues. Tity Boi touched on the issues Tuesday night, during the album’s theatrical visual presentation in Hollywood.

"A lot of time and effort was put on this,” he said in a video shared on social media. “We’ve been talking about putting this album out for a few years now. It was a bunch of clearance issues, a bunch of headaches. ... I’m very pleased with what’s put together. It’s really about being creative and really staying yourself. Being yourself, I’m really comfortable with that. I’ve been a superstar since I was kid, and I always felt that way.”

Unlike the guest-free original ColleGrove, the 2023 sequel is stacked with features. We’re talking everyone from 21 Savage and Usher to Benny the Butcher, Rick Ross, Fabolous, Marsha Ambrosius, and Vory.

The 21-track project, which includes the previously released singles “Presha” and “Long Story Short,” boasts production by Mannie Fresh, Nolan Presley, London Jae, Big K.R.I.T., and more.

You can stream Welcome 2 Collegrove now on Spotify.