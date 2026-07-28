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BenDaDonnn Responds to Ab Surgery Rumors: 'Are People F**king Crazy?'

The streamer denied having ab etching after a vlog of him on a boat with DDG went viral.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: BenDaDonn attends the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for OBB Media - FANATICS STUDIOS

After unsubstantiated rumors circulated that BenDaDonnn underwent abdominal etching, the vlogger denied the allegations on a recent stream.

While on a livestream this week, Ben watched a clip of himself on a yacht with streamer and rapper DDG and read comments that he had an abdominal enhancement. Also known as ab etching, the surgery is a liposuction procedure that removes excess fat cells on the surface through sculpting, per the National Library of Medicine.

"Ya'll, this fucking clip of me on the boat with DDG, that bitch got 6.3 million views talking about some being out of ab surgery," Ben said in the clip below. "Are people fucking crazy? On God, I ain't never had none of that type shit going on. That's stupid as fuck.

Another entertainer that has faced allegations of ab etching is rapper Big Sean, who went viral last year for baring his defined stomach in a promotional video for his Complex Shop collection. When health and fitness expert Blake Sanberg theorized on Instagram that the Better Me Than You artist had abs that sat “on top of a bubble gut,” Big Sean replied by clarifying that his physique was natural.

"Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol," he wrote. "I got love for the fake [ab] community tho, to each its own, but what makes this funnier is this is the way God made me."

Sean went on to joke that he resembles a "chewed up tootsie roll" when out of shape. "But I can only speak for myself. I only have to say something cause this shit is getting way outta hand.”

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