Jay-Z's Associate Emory Jones Pardoned By Donald Trump

The White House has announced that Jay-Z’s longtime friend and Roc Nation executive Emory Jones has been pardoned.

Jones’ pardon came on Sept. 3 as one of President Trump’s newly issued clemency grants. Thirty were given in total to a wide range of people, including a Navy sailor who’d been imprisoned for firearms offenses and a Philadelphia union boss.

Jones was sentenced to almost 16 years in prison in 2000 due to federal cocaine charges. In 2010, Jay-Z wrote a letter to U.S. District Judge Benson Legg, making clear that he would offer Jones a job to show that his friend would have a stable re-entry plan upon release.

Judge Legg ended up reducing Jones' sentence by 37 months. After he got out in 2016, Jones joined Roc Nation as the Head of Lifestyle and also co-founded the Paper Planes apparel brand.

In a 2023 interview with the Ear Pollution podcast, Jones opened up about Jay-Z’s loyalty and how it endured through his prison sentence.