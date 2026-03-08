Ja Rule Celebrated His 50th Birthday by Dancing on a Bar in Las Vegas

Ja Rule had the time of his life in Las Vegas to celebrate his 50th birthday. In a video that’s making the rounds on social media, Ja Rule, who was born on February 29, 1976, can be seen on top of a table dancing the night away to Pretty Ricky’s “On The Hotline.” Check out the video below.

Clips from Ja Rule’s big night are pretty scarce — probably because he was too busy dancing for anyone to get a still picture. The only other clip that can be found is him sitting at a table dancing with a hat on his head.

After showing off a massive, beautiful cake, Ja Rule makes a wish before presumably blowing the candles out. “I wish that we all get rich,” he said, laughing (probably because he’s already rich). Once that’s finished, Ja Rule shows a chef making a desert for him at his table while he laughs in a tone that sounds like an ad-lib to a song. Interestingly, Ja was born on a leap day so he celebrates his birthday between February 28 or March 1 on years where there is no Feb. 29. He spoke about it all during a recent interview on Today.