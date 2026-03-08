Music

Ja Rule Celebrated His 50th Birthday by Dancing on a Bar in Las Vegas

The Murder Inc. rapper was "Livin' It Up" for his 50th birthday in Las Vegas.

Ja Rule
. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Ja Rule had the time of his life in Las Vegas to celebrate his 50th birthday.

In a video that’s making the rounds on social media, Ja Rule, who was born on February 29, 1976, can be seen on top of a table dancing the night away to Pretty Ricky’s “On The Hotline.”

Check out the video below.

Clips from Ja Rule’s big night are pretty scarce — probably because he was too busy dancing for anyone to get a still picture. The only other clip that can be found is him sitting at a table dancing with a hat on his head.

After showing off a massive, beautiful cake, Ja Rule makes a wish before presumably blowing the candles out. “I wish that we all get rich,” he said, laughing (probably because he’s already rich). Once that’s finished, Ja Rule shows a chef making a desert for him at his table while he laughs in a tone that sounds like an ad-lib to a song.

Interestingly, Ja was born on a leap day so he celebrates his birthday between February 28 or March 1 on years where there is no Feb. 29. He spoke about it all during a recent interview on Today.

In other Ja Rule news, the rapper confirmed that he’ll never squash his beef with 50 Cent and Tony Yayo.

The reveal came weeks after he got into a public confrontation with Yayo on a flight. Speaking to TMZ in New York City about Fif and Yayo, Ja Rule admitted that he regretted getting into it with the latter, but fans shouldn’t anticipate them reconciling at all.

"Sometimes in life, people have enemies, and that's okay," Ja Rule said. "Everybody can't be friends… But what I'm saying is, we don't also have to be at war. There's room for us to be not friends and also not be at war."

"I don't deal with that side. I don't fuck with them; they don't fuck with me,” the rapper added, bluntly. “That's fine. But, I also don't have to be at war."

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